Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. 415,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

