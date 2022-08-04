Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.30-$14.80 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of R stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.