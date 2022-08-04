Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

R traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,285. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

