Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.45 Million

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $115,760.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.