Rupee Price Up 61.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $37,805.28 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

