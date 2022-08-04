Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Sells $1,295,700.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 1,943,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

