Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $184,782.63 and $739.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00636620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035227 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

