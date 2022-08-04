Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $85.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ RPD traded down $4.36 on Monday, hitting $67.42. 20,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.