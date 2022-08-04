Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $97.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 67,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

