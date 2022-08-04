Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $97.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 67,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
