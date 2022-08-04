Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $85.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 51.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 249,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 115.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 186,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

