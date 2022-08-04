Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $275.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $5.66 on Monday, hitting $246.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $248.81.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

