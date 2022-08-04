Rogers Communications (RCI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/29/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$79.00.
- 7/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00.
- 7/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.
- 7/25/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.
- 7/13/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00.
- 7/11/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00.
- 6/21/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
RCI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 27,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)
