Rogers Communications (RCI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/29/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

7/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

7/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

7/25/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

7/22/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

7/13/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00.

7/11/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

6/21/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RCI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 27,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

