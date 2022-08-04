Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 19.0 %

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $57.20.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.