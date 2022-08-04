Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Rocky Brands Trading Down 19.0 %
NASDAQ RCKY opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $57.20.
Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Rocky Brands Company Profile
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
