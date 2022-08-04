Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Lowered to $62.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.71. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 23.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.