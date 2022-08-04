Robert W. Baird Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Torrid has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $450.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $8,487,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $813,638,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

