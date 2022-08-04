Robert W. Baird Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $140.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.46.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MHK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.55. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 308,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 257,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

