Robert W. Baird Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $400.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $386.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.23.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $327.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $304.91. McKesson has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $346.30.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

