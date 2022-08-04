Robert W. Baird Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $400.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $386.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.23.
McKesson Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $327.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $304.91. McKesson has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $346.30.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
