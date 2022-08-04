RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $4,067,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

