RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,607 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Aspen Technology worth $38,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology stock opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.74. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Further Reading

