RMB Capital Management LLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

