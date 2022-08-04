RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.00 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average of $256.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

