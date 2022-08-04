RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vail Resorts worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $55,151,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $241.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

