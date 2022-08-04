RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 4,479 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Watsco worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $276.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

