RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 23,124 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of PotlatchDeltic worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.