RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for approximately 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nordson worth $41,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nordson by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

