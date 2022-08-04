RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,720 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 603.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

