Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

