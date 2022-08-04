Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

