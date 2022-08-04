Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76.
Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
