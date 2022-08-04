Riverpark Capital Management LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Teladoc Health comprises about 2.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

