Riverpark Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,028 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 2.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Zillow Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

