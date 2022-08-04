RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

BRACR remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

