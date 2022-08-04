RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 42,974 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,974 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 1.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.47.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

