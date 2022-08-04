RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 84,475 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 56,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,503. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

