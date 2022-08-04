RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $36.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,732.97. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,886.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,628.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,394.01.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

