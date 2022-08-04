RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,529 Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Talon 1 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,794,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,886,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOAC stock remained flat at $10.12 on Thursday. 7,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,810. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

