RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,214 AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEAE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,730,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,251. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.