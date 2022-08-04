RioDeFi Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $977,524.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.69 or 1.00012352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

