RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

RingCentral Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

