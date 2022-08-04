RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $105.00 at BTIG Research

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE RNG traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 57,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in RingCentral by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RingCentral by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.