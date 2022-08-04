ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

RWLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 290,744 shares of company stock worth $290,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.