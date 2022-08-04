Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.