Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given “Maintains” Rating at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

