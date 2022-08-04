Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 63,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770,189. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.