Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,873,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.