Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $546.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.73. The company has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.



