Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 24.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 56.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.7% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $268.25. 8,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,766. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

