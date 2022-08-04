Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

