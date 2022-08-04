Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for adidas (ADDYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):

7/29/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/28/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €155.00 ($159.79) to €145.00 ($149.48).

7/27/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €205.00 ($211.34) to €190.00 ($195.88). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($247.42) to €210.00 ($216.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($314.43) to €240.00 ($247.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €193.00 ($198.97) to €155.00 ($159.79).

7/7/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €260.00 ($268.04) to €215.00 ($221.65). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

adidas Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,364. adidas AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63.

Get adidas AG alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.