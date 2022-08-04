Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for adidas (ADDYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):
- 7/29/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €155.00 ($159.79) to €145.00 ($149.48).
- 7/27/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €205.00 ($211.34) to €190.00 ($195.88). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/27/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($247.42) to €210.00 ($216.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/8/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($314.43) to €240.00 ($247.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €193.00 ($198.97) to €155.00 ($159.79).
- 7/7/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €260.00 ($268.04) to €215.00 ($221.65). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
adidas Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,364. adidas AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
