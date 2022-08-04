Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Relx (RELX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Relx (NYSE: RELX) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($31.86) to GBX 2,650 ($32.47).

7/29/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,650 ($32.47) to GBX 2,805 ($34.37).

7/29/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,615 ($32.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08).

7/27/2022 – Relx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($32.72) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31).

7/20/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($33.70) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04).

7/13/2022 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,605 ($31.92) to GBX 2,600 ($31.86).

NYSE RELX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 46,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,436. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

