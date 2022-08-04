Research Analysts Set Expectations for Green Plains Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

