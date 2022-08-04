Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rogers Communications (RCI)

Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

7/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

7/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

7/25/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

7/22/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

7/13/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00.

7/11/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

6/21/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RCI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

